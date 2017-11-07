Actress Alleges ‘Gossip Girl’ Actor Ed Westwick Sexually Assaulted Her

Actor Kristina Cohen alleged in a Facebook post on Monday that she was sexually assaulted by Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick, writing that the assault occurred three years ago.

Cohen wrote that a man she was dating, who she refers to as “the producer,” allegedly brought her to Westwick’s home, where the actor allegedly raped her. She wrote that the two men were friends and that Westwick suggested, “we should all f—.” At that point, Cohen wrote that she wanted to leave but the producer didn’t want to make Westwick feel awkward.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: ‘RHOBH’ Cast Member Reveals She Was Sexually Harassed as a Young Actress

Westwick suggested Cohen nap in the guest bedroom, and the producer told her they would stay 20 more minutes to smooth things over.

“So I went and laid down in the guest room where I eventually fell asleep, I was woken up abruptly by Ed on top of me, his fingers entering my body,” Cohen wrote. “I told him to stop, but he was strong. I fought him off as hard as I could but he grabbed my face in his hands, shaking me, telling me he wanted to fuck me. I was paralyzed, terrified. I couldn’t speak, I could no longer move. He held me down and raped me.”

“It was a nightmare, and the days following weren’t any better,” she continued, writing that the producer told her she was complicit in the assault and that her acting career would be nonexistent if she said anything.

More: Celebrity Chef Todd English Accused of Sexual Harassment

Cohen wrote that she was unsure whether or not to share her story, but decided to do so in the hope of helping others.

“I hope my coming forward will help others to know that they are not alone, that they are not to blame, and it is not their fault,” she explained. “Just as the other women and men coming forward have helped me to realize the same. I hope that my stories and the stories of others help to reset and realign the toxic environments and power imbalances that have created these monsters.”

Westwick responded Tuesday morning with a statement on Instagram.

A post shared by Ed Westwick (@edwestwick) on Nov 7, 2017 at 8:46am PST

Read Cohen’s full post below.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock, Getty / Alberto E. Rodriguez