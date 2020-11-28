Kristin Cavallari Seemingly Throws Shade at Former 'Hills' Co-Star Lauren Conrad

✖

Kristin Cavallari and Lauren Conrad have a long history of not being each others' biggest fans, and Cavallari couldn't help but throw a little shade at her former The Hills co-star during an Instagram Live Q&A session on Thursday night. The Q&A was hosted by Cavallari's best friend Justin Anderson, and one question allowed Cavallari to seemingly shade her ex-best friend Kelly Henderson and Conrad in one go.

The Very Cavallari star was asked whether she would rather be "stuck in a room with" Conrad or Henderson; she and Anderson both sipped their wine and looked away from the camera rather than answering, making it clear that there isn't likely to be a reunion between any of the women in the future. There was also a reference to another Laguna Beach cast member during the Q&A when one fan asked Cavallari who she would rather f—, marry or kill between her ex-boyfriends Stephen Colletti, Brody Jenner and Justin Bobby Brescia. "I would marry Stephen and I would f— Brody and I would probably kill Justin Bobby," she said. "No hard feelings! Only because I haven't talked to him since The Hills." The Uncommon James founder also named Colletti as the "best kisser."

Regarding her current romantic life, Cavallari avoided addressing rumors that she is dating comedian Jeff Dye following her split from ex-husband Jay Cutler, joking that she was "accepting applications" for a boyfriend. When the mom of three was asked whether she was "dating the comedian," she declined to answer while Anderson joked that the question was referring to him. "No, we’re just good friends, actually," he said. "We've just been best friends for about 17 years now. She just loves my sense of humor — what can I say."

"This was my first Q&A. I’m going to be in trouble tomorrow," Cavallari joked at the end of the session. "I’m sorry. I don’t apologize to anybody. I never have and I never will. I’m not f—ing sorry."

Cavallari fell out with Henderson in 2019 after rumors began circulating that Henderson had had an affair with Cutler, which both Henderson and Cutler have denied. Cavallari said on Very Cavallari that she did not believe the rumors, though she said that Henderson's handling of them played a part in the end of their friendship. Cavallari and Cutler announced in April that they were divorcing after almost seven years of marriage.