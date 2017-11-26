Kristin Cavallari Shares Emotional Tribute on Second Anniversary of Brother’s Death

Kristin Cavallari shared an emotional tribute to her older brother Michael on the second anniversary of his death.

“This past week has been hard- it’s the 2nd anniversary of losing my brother and even though the date we go with is the 27th, for me it will always be the Saturday after thanksgiving (we will never truly know the exact date even though we have a pretty good idea),” the former The Hills actress wrote on Instagram.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She continued, “We lost him completely unexpectedly and it’s been a rough road for me and my family. I’ve had some incredible signs from him though- which give me a lot of peace- including one today. We love and miss you everyday Mikey.”

Michael Cavallari was found dead in December 2015 after missing for two weeks in Utah. He was 30 years old.

Last year, the 30-year-old Cavallari told Us Weekly that she found the strength to move on in her children. Her daughter Saylor was born a month before Michael died.

“You can’t just stay in bed and feel sorry for yourself. You gotta get up,” Cavallari said in October 2016. “You have other lives you have to take care of. You have to put food on the table and get them dressed and off to school and everything. So yeah, you can’t just feel sorry for yourself.”

Cavallari has three children with Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler, whom she married in 2013.