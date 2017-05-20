Kristen Stewart Channels Classic Chanel At Cannes Film Festival

Kristen Stewart stunned photographers when she stepped foot on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet channeling classic Chanel.

The 27-year-old actress looked incredible on her arrival to the 70th Annual Film Festival’s premiere of the French drama film 120 Beats Per Minute.

Kristen appeared to channel classic Chanel as she stepped out sporting the fashion house’s iconic tweed.

She decided to ditch the designer’s usual suits for a more fun-loving take on the trend as she sported a long-line pinafore dress from its Resort 2018 collection instead. The form-fitting number sheathed her slender frame and underneath its buttoned braces, Kristen chose to don a glittering crop top.

The bandeau piece ensured her sculpted shoulders were on display, as well as stealing a look at the starlet’s honed torso.

Kristen’s outfit left a number of her tattoos on display, including a based eye inking on her forearm and another arrow design just underneath.

The movie star made her way along the red carpet in a teetering pair of black sky-scraper stilettos and she made sure to strike up a series of poses for gathered photographers as she passed.

Kristen was also flaunting her short buzzcut that she recently had transformed into a bleach blonde style and teamed with a dramatic smokey eye.

Kristen has long been associated with Cannes, after taking center stage at last year’s event while promoting Woody Allen’s Cafe Society.

