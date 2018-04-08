Kristen Bell Weighs in on Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan’s Breakup

Following the unexpected split between Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan at the start of April, Kristen Bell is sharing a renewed outlook on celebrity breakups.

The Good Place star, who also happens to be married to fellow actor, Dax Shepard, told E! News at an event for This Bar Saves Lives, an organization co-founded by Bell, that the pressure on the two actors to make their relationship last is real.

“It is a lot of pressure,” Bell told the news agency on Thursday. “Well I’ll tell you this, I highly doubt we will ever break up because we’re just…we’re in too deep and I like him too much. Even when he’s annoying I really like him. I’m still like, ‘I still wanna be on the porch with you when I’m 80, but I really need you to get out of my face right now.’”

Bell also went on to share that she understands the idea of the outside world looking in towards celebrities as examples of the perfect relationship, like you would with parents or friends.

“But I also think we’re not looking at the whole picture when we sort of idolize the relationship,” she explained. “Like those two, that may be a better path for both of them and they’re both lovely people and they’re still friends and that’s okay.”

Bell went on to say that it’s also okay to feel different in a relationship and admit when it’s over.

“It’s okay to feel like, I went through 10 years with you, I love you and now I feel like I want something different and so do you,” Bell continued. “Like it doesn’t have to be a heartbreak, I guess is what I mean. It could actually be the healthiest thing for both individuals to thrive and it could also be the best example for your kids.”

On April 2, Tatum and Dewan announced announced plans to separate after almost nine years of marriage.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” the couple said in a statement shared to Twitter.

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible,” the couple said. “We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.”

They continued, “We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy.”

The Hollywood power couple met in 2006 during the filming of Step Up and married in 2009. The couple have one child, Everly, who turns 5 years old next month.