Kristen Bell Weighs in on Anna Faris and Chris Pratt’s Split

From fans, friends and fellow celebrities, everyone has been shocked and left saddened by Chris Pratt and Anna Faris' split. But actress, Kristen Bell says there is a specific way to go about a breakup likes theirs.

"I think there's a little bit of lack of acknowledgment about really loving something that was," she said. "If there are two people that decide not to be together, it shouldn't really be a heartbreak for everyone."

Bell opened up to E! News saying it's important to embrace the idea of loving something that once was.

"You should say, 'Oh, they tried. But that doesn't discount the lovely years they had together.' If I ever get divorced [from Dax Shepard], I'm still going to be like, 'Wow, I loved being married to that man.'"

Bell goes on to says while it's a bit more nuanced, it's the truth.

"[You could say] I'm glad I spent my time with that person," she said. "We may have to make different choices, those choices may make us sad for a while, but ultimately you have to make hard choices in life and I don't fault anybody for making them."

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that Pratt and Faris separated due to not having enough time for each other, but Bell says she doesn't entirely believe that.

"I don't necessarily know that it's 'Hollywood' that gets in the way," Bell said. "The reality is when you're working in this industry you're sometimes shooting a movie in China for four months. You're away from your family for four months. I think it's more the separation than anything that can weigh on people."

Bell, who has been married to Shepard for five years, says the secret to keeping her own marriage alive isn't easy.

"[It's] really hard," she said, adding that it takes "work."

"We go to couple's therapy," she shared. "We make sure that we're talking with respect to each other. When we sit down to have a disagreement it's a disagreement, not an argument."

Photo credit: Getty Images / Jason LaVeris / FilmMagic