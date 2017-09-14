Kris Jenner Looks Unrecognizable in This Throwback Photo

Kris Jenner looks unrecognizable!

Kourtney Kardashian recently shared a major throwback photo of her mother on Instagram. The eldest child of the Kardashian clan captioned the snap, “momoooooshka.”

momoooooshka A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Sep 11, 2017 at 4:37pm PDT

In the snap, Jenner wears a yellow dress and styled her hair in curls with pastel colored bows. Although Kardashian did not reveal the year this photo was taken, it appears to be from a time before she became a mother.

In the comments, many followers compared Jenner’s appearance to her daughter Kendall Jenner, saying she looks identical to the model.

Speaking of the supermodel, Kendall is currently rocking the runways at New York Fashion Week.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member modeled for both Marc Jacobs and Michael Kors on Wednesday.

Kendall walking for @marcjacobs today! So beautiful, Kenny!! #NYFW #MarcJacobs #MJSS18 @kendalljenner #proudmama 🌼🌼 A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Sep 13, 2017 at 4:41pm PDT

