Andy Cohen Says Everyone's Been Mispronouncing Khloe Kardashian's Name for Years

Andy Cohen informed fans that several have been pronouncing Khloé Kardashian's name wrong for years. Cohen was chatting with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon when he announced that people have been mispronouncing her name for years. Since she has an accent on the "E" in her name, it's suppose to be pronounced as such.

"I was talking to you backstage, I said, 'You talked to Khloé Kardashian,' and you said, 'I'm pronouncing her, we've all been, pronouncing her name wrong this whole time,'" Fallon said to Cohen. Cohen then agreed and said, "Yes, it's Khloé," emphasizing the accent. "Khloé's the name." Fallon responded with hesitance to how it's correctly pronounced, but then Cohen reassured that it was the proper way — Kardashian's mom, Kris Jenner, even said it was how it's supposed to be said.

Cohen, who's been pronouncing her name the correct way for years on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, but says when he called Kardashian by her name correctly, it was even a shock to her family. "I walked in, I go 'Khloé and the other women go, 'Excuse me?' And Kris said, 'Yeah, that's actually really how it's pronounced,'" he said. "There's a little thing on top of the name, why am I the only one that got that? I got the memo," he joked.

Cohen was on to discuss his new show For Real: The Story of Reality TV that's set to premiere on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on E!, when he also detailed what the process was like going into the Kardashian's Calabasas, California home. "It was a trip going to the Kardashians' house. You've gotta go through all these gates. I had to get a COVID test before I went there. I said, 'Oh you want to give me the results of the COVID test?' They said, 'Go to Khloé's and if the second gate opens, you're negative.'"

The 52-year-old then assumed he didn't have COVID-19 because the second gate opened. When Fallon asked him if there was a third gate, Cohen joked he didn't even remember because there were so many gates he had to go through just to get to her house. When he got into the house, he commented on how "intense" the lighting setup was. "The lighting setup is very intense. They looked so beautiful, and they're all casually hanging out on these swings behind Khloé's house. It was wild." Fans then got a quick sneak peek at he upcoming series.