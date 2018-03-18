Kris Jenner Shares Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to Son Rob Kardashian

Kris Jenner’s birthday message to Rob Kardashian might make you feel emotions.

The momager took to Instagram to send well wishes to her only son with a collage of photos from Rob’s life, including some with Kris, one of toddler Rob and Khloe Kardashian, and one of baby Rob with his father, the late Robert Kardashian.

“Happy birthday [Rob Kardashian]!! You are the most wonderful son a mom could ever ask for and I thank God for you every day! It brings me so much joy to see the incredible father you have become. I am so proud of you!! Love, Mommy,” Kris Jenner wrote in the caption of the collage.

Many of Kardashian’s family members wished the 31-year-old a happy birthday, including Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

“Happy Birthday to my brother Rob!! I love you so much and wish you all the happiness in the world! I love raising our kids together, you’re the best dad and friend! Can’t wait to celebrate today!!” Kim wrote on the caption of her throwback birthday post.

“Birthday Boy Bobby,” Kendall Jenner wrote, posting a photo of the two as children.

Sister, Kourtney Kardashian also posted a photo of a giant balloon display reading the words “Happy Birthday Rob.”

A surprising birthday wish came from his ex Blac Chyna, who the reality star is currently in the midst of a legal battle with.

“Happy Birthday Rob from Dreamy and Chy,” Chyna wrote in her Instagram story Saturday, posting a throwback photo of the three of them together at a movie theater.

Chyna and Kardashian started dating in 2016, and welcomed daughter Dream Nov. 10 of the the same year. The two broke up in December, quickly got back together, then broke up again in February 2017.

Kardashian infamously went on a social media tirade against Chyna in July 2017, accusing her of cheating on him with multiple men and posting sexually explicit photos of her online.

This led to Chyna filing a restraining order against Kardashian, but the two managed to mend their relationship and agreed to settle their custody agreement over Dream by deciding to co-parent her.