Kris Jenner Reveals Psalm West Name Meaning

Kim Kardashian recently announced that she and husband Kanye West had named their newborn son Psalm West, prompting some confusion from fans who wondered about the decision behind the unusual name.

Thankfully, Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner, explained her daughter’s choice on Wednesday, May 22 during the Fresh Air Fund’s Annual Spring Benefit honoring Tommy Hilfiger.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The inspiration was the Book of Psalms in the Bible,” Jenner told Entertainment Tonight. “I think it’s just a wonderful way to celebrate how they feel. And he’s such a blessing, so it’s perfect.”

When asked about the cutest thing baby Psalm has done in his short life, the momager responded, “I don’t know, he’s just adorable!”

With the addition of Psalm, the West family’s four kids have a bit of a theme with their names, with the girls — 5-year-old North and 1-year-old Chicago — sporting geographical monikers while the boys — 3-year-old Saint and baby Psalm — have names with more religious undertones.

Kardashian announced her youngest child’s name alongside a text from West with a photo of their son lying in a crib.

“Beautiful Mother’s Day with the arrival of our fourth child,” the message read. “We are blessed beyond measure. We have everything we need.”

Psalm West pic.twitter.com/F0elQd1cJq — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 17, 2019

Psalm was born via surrogate, as was the West’s daughter Chicago. The family turned to surrogacy after Kardashian was told it would be life-threatening for her to carry another child, as she suffered complications during her first two pregnancies.

“He’s here and he’s perfect,” Kardashian tweeted the day after her son’s May 9 birth. “He’s also Chicago’s twin lol. I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her.”

Ahead of Psalm’s arrival, the KKW Beauty founder celebrated her baby boy with a CBD-themed baby shower.

We celebrated our baby boy about a week ago and now he’s here! He’s so perfect! Here are some pics of my CBD baby shower. I was freaking out for nothing because he is the most calm and chill of all of my babies so far and everyone loves him so much 🧸 pic.twitter.com/bYH1E2WXHY — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 11, 2019

“This year, because I am freaking out so much, I just want a zen-like CBD-themed baby shower,” she told E! News ahead of the event. “I just want massages, I want to do like a tea ceremony with crystals and we’re going to have a drink at this baby shower — we’re not pregnant.”

“This is the massages for all, like just meditation, calm before the storm baby shower,” Kardashian added.

Photo Credit: Getty / Paul Archuleta