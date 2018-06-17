Kris Jenner Hints Khloe Kardashian and Baby True Have Moved in With Kylie

Do Kylie Jenner and baby Stormi have new roommates in the form of Khloé Kardashian and baby True?

Mom Kris Jenner implied that her two daughters may be rooming together, possibly as a temporary arrangement following Kardashian’s return to Los Angeles with True after spending the first two months of her life in Cleveland, Ohio, where father Tristan Thompson lives.

On Sunday, Kris posted a photo on Instagram of an adorable pink and white balloon arrangement, a sight not out of the ordinary for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians family, which is known for their over-the-top balloon and flower arrangements.

But eagle-eyed fans zeroed in quickly on the two largest white balloons, one of which reads, “Welcome home Khloe and True,” and the other, “Stormi and Kylie we love you.”

“God i love my kids and how they love each other…” she captioned the photo, adding the hashtags, family, love and truly blessed, while tagging her two daughters.

Some fans speculated that the photo could mean the two new moms have moved in together now that Kardashian is back in California.

“Khloe left Tristan on Father’s Day I think,” one fan wrote with a laughing face emoji.

“It’s beautiful to see the way you all live with each other!” another added.

Kardashian documented her trip to Cleveland on Snapchat, so her return to her family’s hometown is for sure, but her relationship with Thompson remains unknown. Although the Cleveland Cavaliers player wasn’t spotted on any of her social media posts, a report by Us Weekly claimed that he did accompany the mother of his child on her westward trip.

Kardashian has remained all but silent about her relationship with Thompson since he was caught just days before she gave birth cozying up to another woman.

A source close to Kardashian told Life & Style this week that the Good American designer and Thompson will live in separate homes while continuing to co-parent True.

“They’re both leaving Cleveland and heading to LA, but they’re going to live apart,” the insider said. “They’ve been fighting nonstop. They can’t get through one conversation without it turning into a huge argument.”

Maybe that means a reunion for KoKo and Kylie? The two have spoken in the past about how being pregnant with their first children at the same time brought them closer together.

While congratulating the 20-year-old on the birth of her daughter in February, Kardashian dished about their special time together on social media.

“Congratulations My Sweet Kylie! What a magical ride it’s been!” she wrote. “I’ll miss you bumping along with me. Never in a million years did I think we would do this together but it’s been that much more special because of it. God is so great!! He had His plan all along! I love you little mama, love big mama.”

We can’t wait for the photos of Stormi and True together!

