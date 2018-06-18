Kris Jenner’s $9.9M Hidden Hills Home Is a Must-See

When Kris Jenner decided she wanted to be closer to daughter Kim Kardashian and son-in-law Kanye West, she invested in some serious real estate.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians matriarch purchased a $9.9 million home in the exclusive neighborhood of Hidden Hills, California in November 2017, as previously reported by TMZ.

This is one of four homes Kris owns. She also owns a $1.655 million Westwood condo in Los Angeles; a $2.3 million Calabasas home; and a $1.3 million condo on Wilshire.

The area is well-populated by fellow KarJenners, not just because Kim and Kanye live across the street. Kylie Jenner also reportedly lives in the same neighborhood, and as Khloe Kardashian returns to California from Cleveland, Ohio with her daughter True, fans are speculating that she may be bunking with little sister Kylie for at least a while.

So what does the home of the KarJenner extraordinaire look like? Keep scrolling to see photos of the stunning interior.

Hidden Hills luxury

The stunning eight bedroom, six bath home is nestled in the hills of Southern California and boasts a number of luxurious amenities, including a zero edge pool and 10-person spa. It was speculated that Jenner was preparing to renovate the home for resale, so it’s likely that things have gotten even more luxe inside!

Open concept interior

Featuring a popular open-concept layout, floor-to-ceiling French doors, stunning wood flooring and modern rustic accents, Jenner’s home has plenty of room for all of her kids and grandkids to visit and play.

Movie Room

If Jenner ever wants to catch a movie, perhaps hosting a movie night for granddaughters Penelope and North, who both turned 5 at an adorable unicorn-themed birthday party this month, she would be able to have quite the party in this stunning move room.

Warm Dining Area

Off the main entryway of the home, Jenner could host a smaller family dinner in this less formal dining area, complete with modern chandelier lighting and wood cabinetry.

Outdoor space

There’s no shortage of space to enjoy the beautiful Los Angeles weather at Jenner’s Hidden Hills home. A beautiful back deck rimmed with natural stone acts as a gateway to the lush backyard, which is home to a large pool and outdoor area.

Natural Light Dining

For larger dinners, Jenner can show off her stunning landscaping in her second dining room, which features a vaulted ceiling, floor-to-ceiling windows and enviable natural lighting.

Cozy bedroom

Retiring at night after a day running the Kardashian empire, Jenner and her guests have the option of any of eight bedrooms to choose from. The first-floor bedrooms have a private porch, while the upper ones include a Juliet balcony to enjoy the outdoors while relaxing in the evening.

Closet space

Jenner, just like any of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars, has a massive wardrobe filled with designer and couture clothing. And where is a momager to keep all of her gowns and shoes, but a massive walk-in closet!

