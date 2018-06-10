Kris Jenner Comments on Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Following Cheating Scandal

Kris Jenner, matriarch of the Kardashian family, hasn’t kept quiet about the cheating scandal surrounding Khloe Kardashian‘s boyfriend Tristan Thompson. She once again spoke publicly on the matter on Friday in an interview with E! News.

“I think you just have to be there for your kid and follow their lead,” Jenner said at the Moschino Spring/Summer 19 Menswear and Women’s Resort Collection fashion show. “I’m not in that relationship or in that situation, so I really trust Khloe. She’s so smart and such a great girl and she’ll figure it out.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The alleged scandal began days before Kardashian gave birth to her and Thompson’s daughter, True Thompson, in April when the NBA star was spotted in numerous videos and photos with other women.

Kardashian has chosen to to directly address the issue, though sources say she’s put a lot of effort into keeping the family together.

“She wants her family to be together,” a source told PEOPLE in late May. “She keeps Tristan on a short leash. He has been very apologetic.”

That same source also said Kardashian hopes to get married to Thompson some day.

“Khloé wants to get married eventually, but there are no serious wedding talks yet,” the source continued. “She does talk about a future with Tristan, though. She believes they can figure things out and have a happy life together. True is doing great, too. And Kris [Jenner] is so proud of all her grandkids. She constantly shows pictures of all the babies.”

Jenner previously addressed the scandal in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres in early May.

“I think we do what we always do and that’s spring into action with love,” Jenner said. “We all hopped on a plane and flew to Cleveland, ’cause that’s what we know to do. I’m there to support my kids no matter what happens. I just do the best I can just like anybody else would for their family. There’s a lot of us. We all get together and we do things together and we’re a force to be reckoned with.”

Kardashian delivered True in a hospital just outside of Cleveland, as Thompson plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jenner told Us Weekly in late May that she’ll be moving back to Los Angeles in the near future.

“She’ll be home soon, so it’s really great,” Jenner said.

As for Kardashian, she was recently spotted in the crowd during Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night cheering on Thompson. The Caveliers went on to lose the championship series in a sweep to the Golden State Warriors.