Kris Jenner’s Commentary on Latest Kylie Jenner Photos Has Fans Curious After Khloe Kardashian Breakup

Kris Jenner broke the ice as the first member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to post on social media in the wake of the Tristan Thompson/Jordyn Woods cheating scandal, and her post has many fans scratching their heads.

The 63-year-old momager shared several of daughter Kylie Jenner‘s photos from her recent shoot with Paper magazine and gushed over her 21-year-old daughter.

My beautiful girl [Kylie Jenner] for [Paper magazine]! I love these Kylie, you are so amazing!!!” Jenner wrote, adding the hashtags #proudmama, #stunning, #mybaby and #papermag.

In the comments section, many of Jenner’s followers begged her to address the reports that Thompson, 27, cheated on Khloe Kardashian with Kylie’s best friend, Woods, 21.

“Address the elephant in the room pls,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Come [on] Kris no one cares about this right now tell u all what we want to know,” another wrote.

“Here we can see a mom trying to get the press not [to] focus on Khloe’s drama,” someone else said.

“Kris don’t play with us,” another said.

“You need to stop and just spill the tea,” someone wrote.

“We all know why we are gathered here today,” another said.

The post, shared on Wednesday, came just a day after Hollywood Unlocked and TMZ reported that Thompson and Woods were “all over” each other at a house party over the weekend. Kardashian reportedly broke up with Thompson on Monday after he “admitted to” the infidelity, according to Us Weekly.

The 34-year-old Good American founder is “completely devastated,” a source told the magazine, while Kylie feels unsettled by the betrayal of her best friend of nearly a decade.

“At this point, the Kardashians aren’t 100 percent sure if Jordyn is going to be cut out of Kylie’s life. But they’re all looking at it as if she better be,” the source explained. “It will be very hard for Kylie to lose Jordyn because she’s her best friend. She doesn’t have a lot of friends, and honestly, can’t because of her lifestyle, so she has latched onto Jordyn.”

It’s not the first time Thompson has stepped out on Kardashian. The Cleveland Cavaliers player was caught cheating on her with multiple women in April 2018, just days before she gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson.