Kris Jenner Debuts Drastic New Look

Kris Jenner just debuted her new ‘do in the most extravagant way possible.

The 61-year-old momager showed off her platinum blonde hair color and bob-style cut in a photo on daughter Kim Kardashian’s West’s Instagram.

In the sassy photo, Jenner donned a silk floral ensemble with coordinating red Yeezy boots and handbag, plus a white fur draped over her shoulder.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians ringleader also wore her sunglasses while sitting on the couch and clutched a martini glass in one hand.

“Caption this…. mine is SWF,” Kardashian West wrote alongside her mother’s lavish picture. “SWF” is slang for “single white female.”

Fan reactions to Jenner’s new look and over-the-top style didn’t disappoint.

“Giving those Cruella vibes,” one fan wrote, while others agreed that the look was akin to Cruella de Vil and her fur fascination.

“Off with your heads!” another wrote, likening her style to Alice in Wonderland‘s Red Queen.

Others focused on Jenner’s fancy vibes, writing “swirled, not shaken” and “When everyone in your family is having babies and you are just thinking about how much free time and disposable income you have!”

Jenner’s updated ‘do comes weeks after Kim switched up her hair color, going from the family’s signature black locks to a platinum shade.

But aside from copying her daughter’s look, fans are freaking out about Kim’s caption of choice, hinting that “single white female” may mean Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble have called it quits.

InTouch recently reported that the couple’s relationship was coming to an end. “Kris is ready to call it quits with Corey, a source told the magazine. “You can hear it in her voice that she is done.”

But despite the rumors, Jenner and Gamble were spotted cozying up at the Tommy Hilfiger VIP Reception in Los Angeles last week.

Another explanation for Kim’s short, cryptic caption is that it could be a nod to the 1992 film Single White Female, a movie in which one of the character becomes obsessive over another. Instead of a break-up notice, Jenner’s daughter may just be poking fun at her copycat change in hair color.

Photo credit: Instagram / @krisjenner

