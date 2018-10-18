Kris Humphries ‘Wants Zero Association’ With Ex Kim Kardashian 7 Years After Split

Kris Humphries is not keeping up with the Kardashians. Seven years after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Humphries after just 72 days of marriage, Humphries reportedly “wants zero association” with her.

A source told Us Weekly that the former NBA player is now working in real estate and “enjoying the single life” in Minnesota. The source says the 33-year-old “tries to stay as far out of the spotlight as possible” and “truly wants zero association” with Kardashian, 37.

The source said that Humphries “actually had real, genuine feelings for Kim” at the time of their 2011 wedding, but that “he felt totally screwed over,” during their short marriage. Kardashian has admitted that she knew during the honeymoon that “it wasn’t gonna work out” and famously cried to sister Kourtney Kardashian about the situation on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“Their marriage is like a distant memory,” the Humphries source told Us Weekly.

Almost a year after Kardashian filed for divorce, a source close to Humphries’ ex, Myla Sinanaj, said Humphries was suspicious that Kardsahian was cheating on him with now-husband Kanye West after Humphries’ former mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, referred to West as a “close family friend.”

“If he was such a close family friend, why wasn’t [West] invited to the wedding?” a source told TMZ in 2012.

Model Amber Rose, who previously dated West, accused Kardashian and West of cheating with each other when Kardashian was still dating NFL star Reggie Bush, which was before she married Humphries.

“She’s a homewrecker!” Rose told Star magazine. “They were both cheating on me and Reggie with each other.” Rose later apologized for her comments.

Ultimately, Kardashian and West went on to get married in Florence, Italy in May 2014, almost three years after her nuptials with Humphries. Since then, the famous couple has gone on to have three children: daughter North, 5, son Saint, 2, and daughter Chicago, 9 months. During a recent visit with Ugandan president Yoweri K. Museveni, West revealed he “would like to have seven” children, while Kardashian seemed to laugh it off. “I would not like to have seven,” she said in the meeting this week.

An internet hoax recently tricked thousands of people into thinking the rapper and reality TV star were getting a divorce. Journalist Ashlee Marie Preston posted what looked like a news story about the two splitting up — but the tweet was actually a joke, with the link not going to a celebrity news story, but instead going to a voter registration site, encouraging people to take part in the upcoming primary elections.

Welp…it’s official…Kim Kardashian finally decided to divorce Kanye West… //t.co/C2p25mxWJO — Ashlee Marie Preston (@AshleeMPreston) October 12, 2018

“Welp… it’s official…” Preston wrote. “Kim Kardashian finally decided to divorce Kanye West…” She disguised the link as a bit.ly URL, which led straight to vote.gov. The tweet undoubtedly mocked the country and media as a whole for fixating on West in the last several weeks while other political matters got less coverage. The practical joke also showed how stories about the Kardashian-Jenner clan are prone to rack up clicks more easily than nuanced political reporting.