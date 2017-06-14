Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian Share Courtside Cavs Selfie During NBA Finals

Khloe Kardashian, fresh off a big baby news, and Kourtney Kardashian, who’s currently in the midst of drama with her ex Scott Disick, took time to attend the NBA finals.

my throats hurts from yelling CAVS A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 10, 2017 at 4:17pm PDT

The sisters were courtside for game four of the championship series, which saw the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors facing off. They were there to cheer on Cavs player Tristan Thompson, who Khloe is in a serious relationship with.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars were all about the Cavs, who unfortunately went onto to lose the series on Monday night. However the team, which is led by Lebron James, were at the top of their game for game four, so the women’s excitment was more than understandable.

In the picture posted by Kourtney, the duo is wearing Cavs jerseys as they pose for a selfie. They’re showing off their best “duck faces” and flaunting some bright lipstick colors. Jewelry is a big part of the ensemble, as Kourtney is wearing a silver necklace and Khloe is rocking flashy bracelets and a ring.

“my throats hurts from yelling CAVS,” Kourtney captioned the photo, which currently has nearly 1.4 million likes.

However, that wasn’t the only time Kourtney showed off her Cavaliers love last week.

The 38-year-old socialite posted a photo the day prior that showed her herself in a bathtub wearing a long-sleeve grey Cavs shirt.

She’s also wearing some black athletic pants with stripes on the side paired with black boots and red hat.

The photo, which has racked up more than 500,000 likes, is captioned “defending the land.”