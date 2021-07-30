Kourtney Kardashian Wears Glow-in-the-Dark Thong Bikini During Evening Swim

✖

Kourtney Kardashian had herself a little photoshoot at night by the poolside in a white glow-in-the-dark bikini. The gorgeous 42-year-old shared a collage of photos, some clear and some blurry of her nighttime swim in a glowing two-piece, rocking a wet hair look. Kardashian kept her caption simple by saying, "life is but a dream."

Several of her followers took to the comment section to show their support for the candid photos, with one saying, "Shine on beauty" while another echoed, "Oh hi [heart eyes emoji]." Kardashian has been radiating as bright as her bathing suit since she started dating boyfriend Travis Barker. The two went public with their relationship in February and haven't stopped swooning over each other since.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash)

The sweet pair have been spending a lot of time together as they've traveled to various places and attended public events hand-in-hand. Barker's had quite the influence on Kardashian and more recently, she's showing fans there's no signs of slowing down either. Barker apparently gave her a haircut, but not just a little trim, more like an actual chop. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram stories to show several inches of her hair lying on the floor with a tag that read, "haircut by @travisbarker" according to Us Weekly.

While she teased fans with such an intriguing photo, her final look has yet to be revealed. While it sounds shocking that he would take a pair of scissors to her long, black hair, he also let her take a needle and some ink to his skin back in May. It's pretty obvious Barker loves some body art and while he's covered in tattoos, he let his girlfriend add another one herself. Kardashian inked in the words "I love you" on his right arm and captioned the photos "I tattoo."

Just one month before he let her draw the art herself, he got a tattoo of her name across his chest as his first dedicated tattoo to her. Both Barker and Kardashians exes have come forward to make comments over the pairs relationship, with Shanna Moakler admitting she doesn't have an issue with their PDA, but rather the film they seem to have dedicated to each other, True Romance, saying that was Moakler and Barker's favorite film together when they were married. As for Scott Disick, he confessed he felt a little jealous of Barker, since he made it pretty clear during the last few episodes of KUWTK that he was interested in getting back together with Kardashian.