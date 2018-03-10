Kourtney Kardashian Flashes Toned Figure While Running on Beach

Kourtney Kardashian is not letting break-up rumors stop her from staying in shape. The reality star took to Instagram stories Friday to show off her good looks as she ran at the beach, sporting shorts and sports bra.

Kardashian later shared a closeup look, as first reported by The Daily Mail, with her hair worn messy and her lips painted pale pink with sunglasses on her nose. Her caption read WYD for “what you doing.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made headlines earlier this week after shutting down rumors that her relationship with Younes Bendjima had ended by documenting their first trip to the SoCal Bristol Farms market on Mulholland Drive together.

The couple, who met at Paris Fashion Week in 2016, was first spotted cozying up at the Cannes Film Festival that year, and have been dating one another and showing up at various events together ever since.

The romance seemed to hit a roadblock earlier this week, however, after Kardashian unfollowed Bendjima and temporarily deactivated her account. But the meaning behind the short social media blackout remains a mystery, as she quickly reactivated her account and refollowed her boyfriend.

According to sources, as recently as December the two were still deeply invested in their lives together.

“It’s definitely serious,” a source told PEOPLE of their relationship at the time. “No one thought their relationship would last this long, but Kourtney is very happy.”

“Younes has met her kids,” the insider continued. “Kourtney’s family really likes him. He is the opposite of Scott. He doesn’t party, isn’t flashy and really treats Kourtney with a lot of respect. It’s obvious that he really cares about Kourtney.”

It was even speculated in January that the two were considering eloping.

“Kourt just doesn’t want the fanfare of a traditional Kardashian wedding,” an insider told Radar in January. “She wants to marry Younes but would prefer to be just her, him, and a celebrant on the beach, with no cameras around.”

“She’s already floated the idea of doing it at her friend’s beach pad in Punta Mita, Mexico. Younes loves the idea — he’s still not used to the Kardashian circus and quite frankly, Kourtney’s crazy loud mom and sisters freak him out!” the insider added.