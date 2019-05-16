Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Toned Ab Photo Amid John Mayer Romance Rumors

Kourtney Kardashian’s been working hard on her sculpted body. The 40-year-old shared a photo of herself sprawled on the floor after a workout this week wearing a sports bra and high-waisted Good American leggings.

In the post, Kardashian lies on a yoga mat next to a pair of dumbbells with her arms resting over her face, clearly exhausted after a day at the gym. She tagged sister Khloe Kardashian‘s apparel company, Good American, in the post, promoting the pair of printed high-waisted leggings she was wearing.

The mom of three frequently shares photos of her workouts, especially after launching her new health and wellness lifestyle line, Poosh.

Lately, the eldest Kardashian sibling has been the subject of romance rumors with John Mayer, who hinted this week that he thinks the rumor may have started with Kardashian herself.

While appearing on Andy Cohen’s Radio Andy on Monday, Mayer debunked the rumor.

“I gotta be honest with you,” Mayer said. “Little suspicious about the origin of the story.”

“Not sure the call’s not coming from inside the house on this one,” he said.

“I know what you’re saying,” Cohen replied.

Mayer, 41, explained how “genius” it would be if the rumor were indeed started by Kardashian.

“And I will say, if the call is coming from inside the house, it’s diabolical and genius. Because when people start gossiping about you and someone else, and they put your picture together, it gets real suggestive. You’re like, ‘Well, if I do [date her], then everything falls into place, because they’re already putting us together.’ So it’s a genius idea,” he added. “I just think I’m post-celebrity relationship, probably, in my life.”

The musician said he wasn’t upset about the rumor itself, but rather with one incorrect tabloid detail. “The only part that made me upset to any degree was that somebody said when I saw Kourtney, that I said, “It was sweet serendipity running into you.” Which I would never say … because that’s hyper-corny,” he said.

“Look, I actually like the Kardashians. If you break it down to your interactions with them, they’re very nice people,” he added. “So I think any objection to them is more philosophical, and I don’t really have a philosophical objection to people that I don’t get on with every day. Like, they’re very nice people.”

He even gushed over momager Kris Jenner, who he said was “the Yoda of Hollywood serotonin.”

“I was sitting next to her, and I was like, ‘You are the ground zero of bliss, of Hollywood bliss.’ She was great,” he said, adding, “I also am a little afraid of her … I want a nice base level of respect. I don’t want to be too far on her radar. It’s hard to explain. She could end me.”

Kardashian, who shares three children with Scott Disick, who she dated for nearly a decade, is reportedly single following her breakup with model Younes Bendjima.