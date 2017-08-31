Kourtney Kardashian’s Anchor Bathing Suit Is Mesmerizing

Kourtney Kardashian is taking her swimsuit game to a different level while on vacation. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram this past week to upload a new look at one of her one-piece outfits.

The 38-year-old mother of three shared the snap with an anchor emoji as the caption.

The image shows Kardashian sporting a black swimsuit that is crafted in the shape of an anchor complete with cutouts on her sides and a high neckline. She was photographed walking down the steps of what appears to be a luxury yacht.

She posted the photo days after taking a vacation with her on-again-off-again boyfriend Scott Disick. The two came together to take their three children — 7-year-old Mason, 5-year-old Penelope and 2-year-old Reign — to Nantucket.

Multiple eyewitnesses laid eyes on the former couple as they vacationed on the Massachusetts island. The two reportedly visited a number of different locations, including a sportswear store, oyster bar and a marina, according to TMZ.

"They were walking really fast because they were trying not to get noticed," one eyewitness said. "Scott was definitely walking ahead of Kourtney and the kids. They walked into a crowd but no one seemed to come up to them at all."

"They were just walking around the island like any normal family, no cameras with them and enjoying their time together," another onlooker said.

"Kourtney and Scott weren't really talking at all," an eyewitness said. "The kids seemed happy, but Kourtney and Scott weren't walking directly next to each other. They each had a kid in between them as they walked together."

Currently, Kardashian is dating model Younes Bendjima. However, sources close to the two say that they are not in a "serious" relationship.

"Kourtney is having fun, but her number one priority is still being a mom," an insider said to People. "Younes works hard and seems to like their arrangement too. They will see each other when they can, but it's not a relationship."