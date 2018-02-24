Kourtney Kardashian Shows off Her Pink ‘Superhero Pants’

Keeping Up With The Kardashian cast member Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram on Friday night to show off what she lovingly referred to as her “superhero pants.”

The snap shows the eldest Kardashian sister down on one knee showing off a high-waisted pair of pink pants that match perfectly with a pair of bright pink heels.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kardashian was recently seen on the family’s reality show contemplating the option of freezing her eggs. She has three children with former boyfriend Scott Disick — Mason, Reign and Penelope — though the two broke up back in 2015.

“So, I’ve been thinking about freezing my eggs,” she told Kim and Khloé.

“Are you serious?” said Kim, 37. “You want another kid?”

“I should just do it so I don’t have to think, ‘Is this what I want, to have kids?’” Kourtney responded. “It’s like, putting too much pressure.”

She’s currently dating Younes Bendjima, a 24-year-old Algerian model and former boxer. Despite the age gap, the two are reportedly very happy together.

“It’s definitely serious,” a source told PEOPLE in December of Kourtney and Bendjima. “No one thought their relationship would last this long, but Kourtney is very happy.”

“Younes has met her kids,” the insider added. “Kourtney’s family really likes him. He’s the opposite of Scott. He doesn’t party, isn’t flashy and really treats Kourtney with a lot of respect. It’s obvious that he really cares about her.”

Disick, on the other hand, has been on the defensive about his current relationship with 19-year-old Sofia Richie. Her father, singer Lionel Richie, recently referred to the relationship as “just a phase” for his daughter.

“When you’re 19 you know everything. Is it going to be for life? I don’t know. But for right now it’s just a phase and I’m going to stand real still in the corner, get me a good drink and not make too much noise,” Richie said in an interview with Daily Telegraph.

“Now I know what my parents meant when I came through the door with my Afro and my girlfriend and said, ‘Dad, I’m in love’ and [he] looked at me and said, ‘Okay, we’re going to leave you alone for a minute and you’ll figure it out. My daughter is getting me back for my Afro days!”