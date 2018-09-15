Kourtney Kardashian Spotted Stepping out With Luka Sabbat

Kourtney Kardashian was photographed stepping out for dinner Friday with 20-year-old Luka Sabbat amid rumors that she might be back together with ex boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, was spotted wearing a strapless silver and white mini dress when she was caught alongside the Grown-ish star by paparazzi at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles Friday.

The model and Instagram influencer, who is reportedly also friends with Kendall Jenner and once walked in Kanye West’s Yeezy season 1 fashion show in 2015, wore a black T-shirt and black pants, as first reported by Us Weekly.

The pair were seen two weeks after Kardashian and Bendjima were spotted reuniting and getting food at In-N-Out Burger on Labor Day, getting some sushi in Malibu earlier.

Kardashian and Bendjima reportedly got back together in early September, approximately one month after news the couple had broken up after they had “some miscommunication,” as a source told the outlet.

Though the couple has not confirmed rumors that they are giving their relationship another go, a source recently told PEOPLE that they are trying to make things work again.

“Kourtney and Younes are spending time together again. Things are not yet back to what they were before — it’s not an official relationship,” the source said. “Kourtney always liked him though, and it was hard for her to stay away after he reached out.”

Reports of their breakup first came out as photos of Bendjima cozying up with another woman while on a vacation in Mexico were published by TMZ, though the PEOPLE source added that Kardashian believes the model that he did not cheat during the vacation.

“He says he never cheated on her, and it seems she believes him,” the source said. “Kourtney seems happy with him for now. But it still seems like they have issues to work out.”

Looks like Kardashian might have just been having a friendly dinner with Sabbat Friday, no doubt taking a break from the drama in her personal life.

The mother of three and and Bendjima first got together in 2016 when they met in Paris the same night of Kim Kardashian’s tragic hotel room robbery. The couple has been together ever since, and looks like they will weather the current storm.

Watch all the drama unfold during the latest season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, airing Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!