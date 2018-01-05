Kourtney Kardashian Shares Romantic Dance With Model Boyfriend

Kourtney Kardashian is all smiles with boyfriend Younes Bendjima!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member posed for a romantic Instagram Thursday with her 24-year-old model beau, giving fans total relationship goals.

dancing by the moon A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 4, 2018 at 1:46pm PST

“Dancing by the moon,” she captioned a photo of Bendjima dipping her amid two beautifully lit trees.

The 38-year-old mother of three has been going hot and heavy with her new love since sparking dating rumors in May.

The two met in Paris during fashion week, Kourtney revealed on her E! reality TV show.

“You met him in Paris when you were with Kim [Kardashian] for fashion week?” sister Khloé Kardashian asked Kourtney in a November episode.

“Yeah, we like walked into a bar and Stephanie [Sheppard] was across from me and she kept going, ‘This guy’s cute over here,’ ” Kourtney said.

“And you picked him up?” Khloé asked.

“He was friends with our friends,” Kourtney said. “He would walk in, say hi, shake hands with like our security or whatever, but like not say hi to us. And then I was like, ‘Why do you hate us?’ I was just drunk. Once I said that he literally like grabbed my hand and was like, ‘It’s five in the morning. We’re leaving.’ And then next night Younes was like, ‘Bring your ass here.’ “

“You like when he’s aggressive,” Khloé joked.

Despite refusing to talk about her relationship with her family for months, a source told PEOPLE in December that things are “definitely serious” between the two.

“No one thought their relationship would last this long, but Kourtney is very happy,” they said, adding that he’s already met Kourtney’s kids, whom she shared with ex Scott Disick.

“Kourtney’s family really likes him. He is the opposite of Scott. He doesn’t party, isn’t flashy and really treats Kourtney with a lot of respect,” the insider added about Bendjima. “It’s obvious that he really cares about Kourtney.”