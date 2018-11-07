Kourtney Kardashian Seen for First Time With Ex Scott Disick and Girlfriend Sofia Richie

For the first time since Scott Disick and Sofia Richie began dating about a year ago, the couple was spotted spending time in public with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian.

Sunday, the pair was seen grabbing dinner at Nobu in Malbu, California, with Kardashian departing the same restaurant in a different car, according to photos published by Radar Online.

Videos by PopCulture.com

See the photos here.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her ex are currently working on coparenting their three children — 8-year-old Mason, 6-year-old Penelope and 3-year-old Reign — after ending their relationship of nine years in 2015.

After the dinner, a source close to the pair told PEOPLE that Kardashian “doesn’t necessarily care to get to know Sofia better, but she feels she needs to because of the kids.”

“Sofia spends time with Kourtney’s kids, so Kourtney wants to make sure they are all on the same page,” they added “Scott and Sofia tend to get into arguments. Kourtney wants to make sure the kids are in a positive environment when they are at Scott’s house. She is setting up rules for how things needs to be when the kids are with Scott.”

Another source spilled details on the dinner outing itself.

“It was a quick dinner,” the insider explained. “It seemed a bit tense. It wasn’t like they are all friends and were hanging out for fun. It looked more like a business dinner.”

Richie and Disick have been relatively private about their relationship over the past year, but the model explained to Australian newspaper the Sydney Morning Herald’s The Goss in September that they’re doing better than ever.

“We are very happy, very lovey dovey,” she said in a rare interview. “We are best friends and that is mainly the strongest connection we have. We have always had that best friend connection and from there it has really worked out. I am so happy.”

The daughter of Lionel Richie said that while “it’s hard to fully avoid” public speculation, she doesn’t waste her time thinking about it.

“Everything is so false. I don’t read it because I just get really angry,” she said.

Disick clearly feels similarly about his girlfriend, explaining in an August episode of KUWTK that he initially had complicated emotions moving on.

“It’s definitely the first girl I’ve ever been with other than Kourt that was a real relationship,” he said. “I mean, one part of me is really happy that I’m able to care about somebody again, but there’s always a part of me in the back that feels guilty because I’m moving on from Kourtney, you know what I mean?”

“It’s just a nice time to move forward and be happy and positive and live a normal life again,” he added later. “Let nature take its course.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo Credit: Instagram / Sofia Richie