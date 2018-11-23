Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Have Pajama Party for Family Thanksgiving Sleepover

Thanksgiving brought Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick together to celebrate the special day with their kids.

Kardashian took to Instagram Thursday to share a sweet photo of herself with her ex and their three kids: Mason, 8; Penelope, 6; and, Reign, 3, after they all had a family sleepover.

“I woke up this morning in bed with my children, in the same house as my sisters (minus [Khloe Kardashian] i miss you), my brothers, the father of my kids, my mommy, my grandma, my nieces and nephew. I feel beyond grateful. Happy Thanksgiving!” Kardashian captioned the heartwarming photo.

In the photo, Kardashian can be seen wearing a pink and green-patterned pajama set while standing alongside her children who are all wearing matching pajamas inspired by the legendary wallpaper at The Beverly Hills Hotel, PEOPLE writes.

Scott wore a black crew neck, leaf print shorts and white sneakers.

Hours before sharing the family photo, Kourtney posted videos of the family’s Thanksgiving dinner on her Instagram stories, where she reportedly bragged about teaching her younger sister Kylie Jenner how to cook.

The oldest Kardashian sister also shared a video of Kylie making candied yams and a clip of her mom Kris Jenner making her “famous” brownies. Kris, who was initially pictured in a black tracksuit, later changed into a Versace outfit that has since gone viral.

Kylie Jenner also took to social media to share videos of the family’s Thanksgiving feast, which included an oven full of turkeys and ham as well as a variety of desserts and dressings on the countertops.

“Kylie is learning cooking lessons from Kourtney,” Kardashian said in Kylie’s videos before the beauty mogul interrupted her with, “No, not from Kourtney I did this all by myself.”

Kylie also took to Instagram to share a stunning portrait of herself, boyfriend Travis Scott and their 9-month-old daughter Stormi Webster. She simply captioned the post: “Thankful.”

Kim Kardashian West also shared some moments from Thanksgiving — outside of the kitchen. She also shared a video of herself riding a bike. Meanwhile, Khloé Kardashian spent the holiday back in Cleveland with boyfriend Tristan Thompson and their daughter True. The reality TV star reportedly wanted to spend True’s first Thanksgiving as a family with him.

“Khloé is taking True to Cleveland for Thanksgiving,” a source told the outlet. “Tristan has a game and can’t make it to L.A. It’s True’s first Thanksgiving, so Khloé wants them to be together.”