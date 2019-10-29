Kourtney Kardashian Sasses Fan Who Shamed Her Son Reign’s Long Hair

Don’t come at Kourtney Kardashian and her kids without expecting a clap back. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was quick to fire back on one of her Instagram posts after someone made a remark about her son, Reign.

Sharing a slideshow of her children from a family weekend in California, Kardashian’s one photo of her son sitting next to a horse with his long hair drew a comment from one of her followers.

“She really need to cut his hair,” the comment read.

To that, the Poosh founder quipped, “She really need not about kids that aren’t her own. He is a happy boy.”

As of Monday evening, her response has racked up 3.3K likes and nearly 200 responses to her note. Nearly all of those comments were supporting Kardashian’s refute.

“Amen. His hair is gorgeous and I’m a little envious to be honest,” one user replied.

“Never cut his hair (unless he wants to). He is a long haired beauty.” another comment said.

A weekend away.

Kardashian has been quite active on Instagram as of late. One of her most recent posts was of her in a convenience store where she was buying an assortment of junk food like Funyuns, Pringles and Cheetos.

On the current season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kourtney has been involved her fair share of storylines. One of which involved someone close to her reportedly stealing from her. She also dealt with having to replace her nanny, who quit on her, during the premiere. In that episode, there was also a blow-up between her Disick and Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, after remarks he made about how he would whip their daughter, Penelope, if she scratched him like she did to their former nanny.

“Don’t ever talk about a child like that! Get the f— out of here,” Disick responded.

It’s been a pretty eventful season for Kardashian thus far, and now she’s keeping that excitement going into her social media.

The same can’t be said for her love life.

Kardashian has kept things pretty quiet on that end, and she says she’s perfectly fine with that. She said on an episode that she’s “content” with the way things are, despite her on-and-off again fling with Younes Bendjima.

“I just feel like I’m in a different place where I just don’t feel like I need that,” the 40-year-old said. “I’m content hanging out with my friends. I just feel like, I’m on a different vibe. I feel so content with just myself.”