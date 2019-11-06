Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Multiple Morticia Looks in Addams Family Halloween Photos

Kourtney Kardashian channeled her inner Morticia Addams for Halloween. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Poosh founder took to Instagram on Thursday to show off her best resemblance to the iconic Addams Family member, donning all black as she posed for a series of photos.

In the all black-and-white gallery, Kardashian posed in a black velvet dress that was cinched at the waist with a black leather belt and featured a plunging neckline. She completed the ensemble with a small black purse and a black cigarette holder and dramatic makeup similar to that of the character she was channeling.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In one photo, Kardashian leaned against a railing as she posed in front of a blank wall. In another, taken from above, the reality TV star and mom-of-three gazed up at the camera from below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Oct 31, 2019 at 10:06pm PDT

While Kardashian proved just how spot-on her costume was by including a photo of the original character’s outfit at the end of the gallery, fans couldn’t help but praise the accuracy, many even suggesting that she should don the costume again, but this time in an Addams Family movie.

“You slayed,” one person wrote.

“Absolutely stunning,” commented another.

“SHE DID ADDAMS FAMILY,” a third added.

“U DEFINITELY have the waist for that costume,” another wrote.

“They should have cast you as Mortia in the new Adams Family movie,” a fifth suggested, referencing the recently released animated film.

“I wonder why you never auditioned for a Hollywood movie,” another commented.

Of course, it was go big or go home for Kardashian, who donned not one, but two costumes for Halloween. Earlier in the day, Kardashian had gotten into the Halloween spirit by dressing as a cowgirl for her sister Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party, during which Caitlyn Jenner also dressed as Morticia Addams.

For her second outfit, Kardashian wore a pair of shiny, silver shorts and a red top that she paired with a pink cowboy hat, white cowboy boots, and a golden wig.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Oct 31, 2019 at 11:38pm PDT

Many of her more than 82 million followers believed that the costume gave off “Dolly Parton vibes.”

“I’m begging of you please don’t take my man, Jolene,” one fan joked, with another adding, “Come on though Kourtney!”

Kardashian wasn’t the only family member to get in on the fun, though. Her daughter Penelope donned a half-angel, half-devil costume as she posed next to cousin North West, who was dressed as a devil, and a friend, who was dressed as an angel.