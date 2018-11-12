Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Status of Her California Home in Midst of Wildfires

Kourtney Kardashian’s home is safe after entering the danger zone of the Woolsey Fire, one of three fires blazing in California and forcing the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people.

Saturday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member revealed on her Instagram Story that while the fires had been headed “up the hill towards my house,” but it “just stopped” before damage was done to her house.

“This morning,” she wrote alongside a smoke-filled image of her home, adding, “Glory be to God. Hoping that the day continues like this and that the fire gets contained. To everyone removed from their homes, to those who lost their homes, to those affected let’s all continue to pray.”

Several other members of the KarJenner family were also affected by the fire, including Caitlyn Jenner, who revealed on social media that she had safely evacuated from her Malibu home.

“Don’t know if the house made it or not, it’s still up in the air,” she said on Instagram video.

Kendall Jenner’s home was spared from the fire, Kourtney revealed on Instagram video Saturday, sharing a clip in which her three kids can be seen playing in the pool with the caption “Kenny’s safe house.”

Kim Kardashian also evacuated her Hidden Hills home, but tried to keep her mind on family while waiting to see if her home was safe. Thursday, she shared a photo of her 6-month-old daughter niece, writing, “Trying to get my mind off of this fire and snuggling with my niece. We are all safe and that’s all that matters.”

Khloé Kardashian also needed to evacuate from her home, tweeting Friday, “I just left with the clothes on my back but I think I packed True’s entire bedroom and closet into my car, obviously she’s all that matters to me.”

The Good American designer has been staying with her brother Rob Kardashian and 2-year-old niece Dream, she told concerned fans, and doing her best to help out with the first responders working to keep everyone safe from the fires.

Kylie Jenner also shared on her Instagram Story, “Fire is so close to my house hoping everyone is staying safe. I’m hoping for the best.”

There are many ways to help the evacuees from the fire, including making a donation at RedCross.org or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. You can also text “REDCROSS” to 90999 to make an automatic $10 donation.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian