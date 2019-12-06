Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Hilariously Cute ‘Massage’ Photo Featuring Her Kids

Kourtney Kardashian is getting a little TLC from her two youngest kids! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a hilarious photo of 7-year-old daughter Penelope and 4-year-old son Reign giving her a foot and leg rub as she lay on a massage table Wednesday, captioning it simply, “I love a good massage.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Dec 4, 2019 at 11:17am PST

The photo struck Kardashian’s friends and followers as a perfect example of relatable motherhood, with model Winnie Harlow commenting, “I can’t wait to have kids….”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Have them walk on your back, [laughing out loud]!” another follower added. “My dad makes my little ones do that for a deep massage [laughing out loud].”

A different user chimed in, “Oh god what a cute little man and such an amazing princess P is!”

The Poosh founder recently announced that she would be taking a step back from her family’s E! reality show to spend more time with Reign and Penelope, as well as her oldest son, 9-year-old Mason, all of whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.

“I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there,” she said in a November interview with Entertainment Tonight, adding, “But I’m not saying goodbye.”

“We definitely love Kourtney and we will miss Kourtney and whatever she decides to do, but people come, people go all the time in this family,” Khloé Kardashian chimed in. “We feel like it’s a revolving door, so Kourtney might leave this week, she’ll be back.”

“They all come back,” she joked.

Kourtney has long made it clear that her family is her number one priority, clapping back at a critic in August who accused her of not working.

“Who says I am not a working mom?” she responded on Instagram. “Because I most definitely am. Working mom’s can be dedicated, of course. As women, we should be supporting each other for what allows us to be our best, not being so critical and judgmental of each other. We all do things our own way.”

“We all have our priorities,” she continued. “So I’ll be making memories with my kids and amazing people while living my life to the absolute fullest.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: Nathan Congleton, Getty