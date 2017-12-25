Kourtney Kardashian Shares Image of Her ‘Little Drummer Boy’

Kourtney Kardashian’s son Reign is in the running for cutest “little drummer boy” this Christmas.

Kardashian shared a too-cute photo of her 2-year-old son posing as part of the Kardashian Christmas card Sunday evening.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My little drummer boy … just because it’s Christmas Eve,” she captioned the photo, which shows the little boy, clad in white overalls and opening up a wrapped present while staring at the camera.

Reign is the youngest of Kardashian’s three children whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. The couple also share 5-year-old daughter Penelope and 8-year-old Mason.

While Disick and Kardashian have been broken up for about three years, the two are often seen co-parenting their kids both on Keeping Up with the Kardashians as well as off-camera.

Recently, the two celebrated Mason’s birthday at a Los Angeles bowling alley, and on the most recent season of the E! reality show, the 34-year-old club promoter revealed he would have a fourth child with his ex.

“[We would] probably do it artificially just so it’s not weird,” Disick said.

Kardashian didn’t shut him down, saying, “There’s no need to plan for unknown situations.”

Later, Disick said he knows there’s no hope of him getting back together with his ex. He has since moved on with 19-year-old model Sofia Richie, while Kardashian is dating 24-year-old model Younes Bendjima.

“We have three kids together, that’s not gonna change,” he said in a confessional. “My biggest focus now is how to really legitimately move on and how to do a lot more with my kids without Kourtney.’”

“[It’s] a very weird part of being together and not being together,” he said.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E! Photo credit: Facebook/Simon Ginsberg