Kourtney Kardashian’s Supposedly Photoshopped New Bathtub Photo Has Fans Perplexed

Kourtney Kardashian had fans baffled with her new photo on Monday, and many are crying photoshop yet again.

The Kardashian and Jenner sisters face photoshop accusations all the time, especially on social media. On Monday, the claims spread to Kardashian’s blossoming lifestyle brand, Poosh. The reality star posted a promo for the launch featuring herself in a bathtub covered by nothing but suds.

The problem was, many fans did not think it was really her. Kardashian’s followers were quick to catalogue the inconsistencies in the photo, and accuse her of digitally doctoring it.

The strangest sight in the picture was Kardashian’s left leg. She sat with her hips turned to one side, and while her right leg covered herself somewhat naturally, her left knee protruded from the water low, far from where many felt it should have been. It also seemed smaller than the other, suggesting to some that she or her photographer had shrunk it for some reason.

Fans also zeroed in on an odd protrusion near Kardashian’s right wrist. Many commenters described it as a “nipple,” though others argued it could be her wristbone. Finally, some thought that the models head and neck looked out of place, as if they had been grafted on top of the image after the fact.

“Why does her face look pasted on? Very odd looking photo,” one fan mused.

“Bad photo shop you are missing a thigh,” added another. “Fire your photographer.”

Of course, many jumped to Kardashian’s defense as always. Some offered rational explanations for the apparent inconsistencies, pointing out that models rarely pose in natural or comfortable postures. Others even suggested that Kardashian had edited the picture on purpose as a joke of some kind.

“One of the funniest photoshops ever,” a fan wrote. “Love your sense of humor! Can’t stop laughing about the leg too.”

Kardashian has not addressed the accusation in the photo, though she has offered fans some behind-the-scenes information on it. On Monday night, hairstylist Jen Atkin posted a screenshot of the picture on her Instagram Story, revealing that her husband, Mike Rosenthal, had been the photographer. Kardashian confirmed this by posting a screenshot of Atkin’s screenshot on her own story.

“TFW your husband takes really pretty pics of your friends in tubs… and you just have to deal with it,” Atkin wrote.

“But he takes the best photos!” Kardashain responded with a camera and shrugging emoji.

Rosenthal’s Instagram feed is full of pictures of models, including Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian. He also recently photographed Oscar winner Rami Malek. He has also not responded to the accusations of photoshop.