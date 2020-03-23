Kourtney Kardashian Opens up About the ‘New Season of Her Life’ During Jason Kennedy’s ‘In the Room’ (Exclusive)

Kourtney Kardashian is opening up about a “new season” of her life in Monday’s brand new episode of In the Room as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star takes a step back from her family’s reality television show to focus on being a mother and businesswomen.

Ahead of the episode’s debut, E!’s Jason Kennedy opened up about his conversation with Kardashian in an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, revealing he was “really curious about the new season of her life” after the eldest Kardashian sister revealed she would be less involved with sharing her personal life on KUWTK. “It’s just an interesting season of her life,” Kennedy revealed. “She really has it figured out … and is zeroing in on specific areas of her life.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Taking time to be a more involved mother and focus on her passion project Poosh, Kardashian is “just kind of done” talking about relationships and boyfriends in the public eye, Kennedy revealed, adding she is also “protective” of her children — Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and 5-year-old Reign — appearing in the public eye as they get older.

In a sneak peek of Monday’s interview, Kardashian agreed she was in a “new season” of life, telling Kennedy, of her life before, “I was feeling really unhappy. I felt like I was on a hamster wheel. I felt like something needed to change.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E! In The Room (@eintheroom) on Mar 18, 2020 at 11:34am PDT

“I feel like I’ve finally gotten to the place where I can balance being a mom and working,” she said of her balance now. “I’ve always done both, obviously, but it used to be where I would work a lot more, and so I’ve really shifted my focus.”

“My kids have always been my top priority but I never had time with them after school to, you know, do their homework, and go to their activities,” she added. “They all really need one-on-one time with me, so making an effort to do something, it’s time consuming. It’s my whole life.”

Kennedy said his In the Room interview series will be taking a brief hiatus following Kardashian’s interview amid the coronavirus pandemic, but when it returns, there will be plenty of big names opening up in ways you might not have seen before.

“It’s gonna be a lot of people you know and a lot of people who have big followings you might not know about,” he teased.

In the Room airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin