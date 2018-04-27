Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Ponders Move to Paris With Younes Bendjima

Is Kourtney Kardashian planning on moving her family to France? HollywoodLife reports that she’s toying with the idea of compromising with boyfriend Younes Bendjima and thinking about relocating to Paris for a few months with the model.

A source close to the reality TV fixture says that Bendjima, who splits his time between Europe and the U.S., is “dreaming of moving to Paris with Kourtney.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Younes relocated to LA to be closer to Kourtney and as much as he loves California, he’s missing Paris. He’s dreaming of moving to Paris with Kourtney.”

The source even said that Kardashian’s three kids she shares with ex Scott Disick (Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3) would come along for the extended trip.

“She would never move full time but she’s kicking around the idea of trying it out for a few months, maybe even this summer,” the source said. “She loves the idea of giving the kids more culture. They usually do the Hamptons every summer but with Scott no longer her focus she’s started wanting her kids to be more international, more like Younes.”

While Kardashian is excited about the potential change of scenery, Disick isn’t too keen on the idea.

“Scott is freaking out and threatening to stop her but if she wants to do it she’ll find a way to make it happen. She’s not letting Scott hold her back anymore,” the source said.

But while Kardashian is entertaining a Parisian summer, the insider added that her family and friends don’t have to worry that she’ll leave Los Angeles permanently.

“The move would be brief, for a few months at the most, so missing her family isn’t a huge worry for Kourtney. Plus, the truth is her mind is on Younes right now more than anything. She’s so in love,” the insider said.

The couple are so in love, apparently, that they’re even considering having children together. In a February episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she implied that it was an option for the future, and admitted to “thinking about freezing” her eggs. And this week, a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife that they’re on the “same page” when it comes to kids.

“Younes wants kids and he wants them with Kourtney – just not yet. She’s on the same page. She loves the way their lives are now and is very happy with her three wonderful kids,” the source said.

“But she knows down the road he’ll want children and she wants to be able to give him a baby. And she loves the idea of having him as her baby daddy. She just doesn’t want to rush,” the source added. “That’s why she’s freezing her eggs so that they don’t have to stress about having a baby right away and rush their relationship.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @kourtneykardash