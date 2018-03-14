Kourtney Kardashian Sends Message to Tokyo After Vacation: ‘Miss You’

Just days after returning from vacation, Kourtney Kardashian is ready to jet off again!

The 38-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member just came back from what looked like a fabulous vacation to Japan with sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian, where they indulged in ramen, visited bamboo forests and discovered their love for anime.

It’s a time Kourtney is clearly reminiscing on, posing in front of a city skyline on Instagram in a white fur coat and heels, captioning the sexy shot, “miss you,” and tagging Tokyo, Japan.

Kourtney may be dreaming of vacation after some possible drama in her relationship with boyfriend and model Younes Bendjima.

Fans were convinced the couple had called things off last week when the two unfollowed one another on Instagram, and Kourtney temporarily deleted her account altogether.

But they need not have been worried. That same week, the couple refollowed one another on the social media platform and even documented a goofy trip to the grocery store on Instagram stories.

The couple, who met at Paris Fashion Week in 2016, was first spotted cozying up at the Cannes Film Festival of that year, and since have looked head over heels with one another.

This has been Kourtney’s first real relationship since she broke things off with the father of her three children, on-again, off-again boyfriend Scott Disick, in 2015.

According to sources, as recently as December the two were still deeply invested in their lives together.

“It’s definitely serious,” a source told PEOPLE of their relationship at the time. “No one thought their relationship would last this long, but Kourtney is very happy.”

“Younes has met her kids,” the insider continued. “Kourtney’s family really likes him. He is the opposite of Scott. He doesn’t party, isn’t flashy and really treats Kourtney with a lot of respect. It’s obvious that he really cares about Kourtney.”

It was even speculated in January that the two were considering eloping.

“Kourt just doesn’t want the fanfare of a traditional Kardashian wedding,” an insider told Radar in January. “She wants to marry Younes but would prefer to be just her, him, and a celebrant on the beach, with no cameras around.”

“She’s already floated the idea of doing it at her friend’s beach pad in Punta Mita, Mexico. Younes loves the idea — he’s still not used to the Kardashian circus and quite frankly, Kourtney’s crazy loud mom and sisters freak him out!” the insider added.

Photo credit: Instagram/@kourtneykardash