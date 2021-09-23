Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox Pose Topless in NSFW Skims Photoshoot

Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox are taking their new friendship to the next level in a stunning photoshoot for Kim Kardashian’s latest SKIMS collection. The two posed for several shots modeling the collection’s underwear, even going topless in one photo. “When all you need is a thong…” the official SKIMS Instagram account captioned the photo.

In another photo, they posed in matching black cotton underwear, holding onto one another with a shiny red apple between their teeth. Yet another shot shows them in white matching sets with Kardashian feeding Fox a black cherry from a plate.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fox shared her favorite images from the shoot, sharing a message for Kardashian: “Kourt, forever isn’t long enough [black heart].” In her own post, Kardashian wrote, “And those who were seen dancing were thought to be insane by those who could not hear the music.”

“I love that SKIMS really understands what women want to wear and that they want to feel sexy, confident and empowered,” Fox said in a press release. “I loved being in this campaign with Kourtney, we had so much fun shooting together.” Kardashian agreed, “I had so much fun shooting with Megan for the campaign. SKIMS really is my favorite for my undies, bras and basics-I think I would say that even if Kim weren’t my sister!”

Fox and Kardashian have been spending a lot of time together as of late, even introducing their respective boyfriends, Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker, as their “future baby daddies” at the VMAs last week, where the rapper and Blink-182 drummer closed out the show together.

“I am a huge fan of this next performer,” Fox said of her boyfriend. “I’ve watched him grow, and not just as an artist, but as a person.” Kardashian chimed in that she was also a “big fan,” but mostly thought “this drummer is super hot.” Fox then told the crowd, “New York, I need you to get extra loud for our future baby daddies.”

While neither Fox nor Kardashian had previously announced any intentions of having children with their significant others, the two are already co-parenting with exes. The Jennifer’s Body star shares 8-year-old son Noah, 7-year-old son Bodhi, and 5-year-old son Journey with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green, and Kelly has a 12-year-old daughter from a previous relationship. Kardashian and her ex, Scott Disick, share 11-year-old son Mason, 9-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign, while Barker and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler share 17-year-old son Landon and 15-year-old daughter Alabama.