Kourtney Kardashian Strips Down for Sexy Photo Shoot Day After 39th Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian is making 39 look better than ever!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member, who celebrated her 39th birthday on April 18, stripped down to show off her toned figure in a promotional photoshoot for her upcoming collaboration with little sister Kylie Jenner‘s company Kylie Cosmetics.

In the photo, Kardashian posed coyly in the nude, pink leather jacket draped over her right shoulder.

Kardashian may have shown off her sultry side for the photoshoot, but she embraced her silly side on her birthday weekend, living it up at Disneyland alongside son Mason, 8, daughter Penelope, 5, boyfriend Younes Bendjima, mom Kris Jenner and Kris’ boyfriend Corey Gamble.

On her actual birthday, she hosted what looked like a more low-key celebration at her home, the high point of which might have been Kris making a heartfelt speech about her oldest child.

“You taught me how to be a mom, you taught me how to love, you taught me what being a mom was all about. You were the first, you were there first,” mom Kris told Kardashian in a birthday speech that was documented on Kim and Kardashian’s Instagram Story.

“I love you more than I can say. I love you more than life itself. You don’t even understand how much I love and adore you and I appreciate you,” she continued. “You are the biggest blessing in my life and I thank you, Kourtney. Let’s all celebrate Kourtney’s birthday!”

Kris continued gushing about her daughter on social media, posting a mother-daughter photo from back in the day with a heartfelt caption: “Happy birthday [Kourtney Kardashian]!!!! My first born, my gift from God, my amazing precious blessing!! You have given me so much joy and love and beautiful immeasurable experiences and memories since the day you were born and I thank God every single day that he chose me to be your mom. I’m so proud of you… you are the most amazing mom, sister, auntie and daughter and I love you with all of my heart forever and ever.”

Sister Khloé Kardashian, who at the time was still in Cleveland, Ohio after giving birth just a week prior to daughter True Thompson, wasn’t at the party, but let her feelings be known on social media as well.

“Happy birthday [Kourtney Kardashian]!!!!” she captioned a slideshow of photos of the two. “In any lifetime I would have found a way to have you in my life forever! I can’t imagine life without you! Have the best birthday!! You deserve everything and more! Forever and always I love you!!!”

Photo Credit: Instagram/Kylie Cosmetics