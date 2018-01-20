Kourtney Kardashian’s Email Allegedly Hacked by Kris Jenner’s Stalker

Kris Jenner’s alleged stalker has reportedly hacked into the email account of her eldest daughter, Kourtney Kardashian.

According to court documents exclusively obtained by The Blast, Jenner’s accused stalker, Christina Bankston, is seeking to have eight of the 15 counts against her dismissed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The agency reports in the documents, Bankston argues that the alleged crimes did not happen in the Los Angeles County, and she legally cannot be tried in the Central District court for the mere convenience of the “celebrity complaining witnesses.”

The Blast adds that the motion includes “new revelations accusing Bankston of allegedly hacking into Kourtney Kardashian’s AOL email account.”

In 2014, Bankston obtained the username, password and security answers for Kourtney’s AOL account, gaining access, and further accused of not only stealing text messages between Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner, but also impersonating the former Olympic athlete.

Additionally, she hacked into Jenner’s Instagram accounts, posting vilifying remarks about individuals, including a slew of negative comments about persons of color. That same year, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department claims Bankston also falsely told them about a suicide attempt at Jenner’s home. While law enforcement responded, they discovered it was a false alarm.

Bankston was in the headlines last year when she was arrested on 15 counts of hacking Jenner’s social media accounts, emails and sending threatening texts. Prosecutors for the Kardashian-Jenner family argue that Bankston also harassed Jenner and other members of the family between March and September of 2014.

Bankston is currently facing up to 5 years in prison.

This is not the only stalker that has troubled Jenner and her family in recent years. Last year, TMZ reported an obsessed ex-security guard was ordered to stay away from the reality star for three years, with a judge signing off on the restraining order against Joshua Jacobs.

An E! reality series producer filed a restraining order after Jacobs was arrested outside the Hidden Hills, California home of Jenner for a third time.

“The Jenner and Kardashian families take safety very seriously, and will vigorously pursue all remedies available to them, both in criminal and civil court, to ensure they are protected,” said Kris’ attorney, Shawn Holley.

Photo credit: Getty / Larry Busacca