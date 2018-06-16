Kourtney Kardashian Flashes Killer Legs While on the Phone With ‘Boo Bear’

Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram on Friday with a photo of her getting her hair done by celebrity stylist Justine Marjan while she flashed her slender legs.

Kardashian captioned the photo “phone calls with boo bear,” referencing her being on speaker phone with friend Larsa Pippen, wife of NBA legend Scotty Pippen.

Kardashian inadvertently made headlines on Thursday when fans noticed the 2018 edition of the Maxim “Hot 100” list included both of her sisters, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, and half sisters Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, but not her.

And in an unfortunate twist Sofia Richie, who is dating Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick, also made the list.

“The past year has been amazing for me. I can honestly say it’s been one of the happiest times of my life,” Richie told the magazine when she learned of her inclusion.

Kardashian, a mother of three, has been dating Algerian former model and boxer Younes Bendjima. Despite the 14-year age difference, the reality star is reportedly considering having children with him.

“Younes wants kids and he wants them with Kourtney — just not yet,” a source told Hollywood Life in April. “She’s on the same page. She loves the way their lives are now and is very happy with her three wonderful kids.”

“But she knows down the road he’ll want children and she wants to be able to give him a baby. And she loves the idea of having him as her baby daddy. She just doesn’t want to rush,” the source continued. “That’s why she’s freezing her eggs so that they don’t have to stress about having a baby right away and rush their relationship.”

The two have been spotted on numerous international vacations together since they started dating, and a second report from Hollywood Life in April indicated she was considering moving with him to Paris, France.

“She would never move full time but she’s kicking around the idea of trying it out for a few months, maybe even this summer,” the source claimed. “She loves the idea of giving the kids more culture. They usually do the Hamptons every summer but with Scott no longer her focus she’s started wanting her kids to be more international, more like Younes.”

Disick, the father of Kardashian’s three children, wasn’t reportedly happy about the idea of her having more children with a younger man, nor moving to the other side of the world.