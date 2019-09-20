Kourtney Kardashian and Ex Younes Bendjima Spotted Holding Hands, Sparking Speculation of Rekindling Romance

Kourtney Kardashian was spotted holding hands with her ex boyfriend, Younes Bendjima and now there’s speculation on whether the two are back together or not. Just a year after they broke up, the two have been caught together again in Los Angeles.

Kardashian can be seen wearing a green, skin tight, long-sleeve dress that comes up just above the middle of her thigh, while rocking flat white shoes. Bendjima looked casual himself rocking maroon sweat pants with a matching maroon bucket hate and tennis shoes.

The pair started with Bendjima picking the 40-year-old up at her Calabasas mansion, then drove her black Range Rover to downtown LA where the two enjoyed an Italian lunch. Then they went to the Blum And Poe Art Gallery in Culver City.

The reunion may come as a shock to people considering why the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star broke up with him in the first place. A year ago, the 26-year-old was seen stepping out with another woman which allegedly angered Kardashian as the two broke up not long after. Click here to see photos.

The two first started seeing each other back in 2016. For a long time, Kardashian kept her relationship with the young model under wraps because she didn’t want the public to know too much about her business. In 2018, the two broke up for somewhat unclear reasons, either cheating or distance are allegedly to blame.

Season 17 of KUWTK just started and fans already got a glimpse into the mom of three’s life as she struggled with turning 40 years old. It wasn’t so much about the age itself, than more about the fact that she was still single and felt like she was a little lost in life. Her long-time boyfriend now ex, Scott Disick, eventually moved on and is now in a happy relationship with Sofia Richie. While Kardashian made efforts to move forward in relationships, they never seemed to work out, however, her longest one was with Bendjima. Now, they are potentially rekindling their romance!

Over the years, Kardashian and Disick have grown in their relationship as parents to their three kids: Mason,9; Penelope, 7 and Reign, 4. Recently, Disick got into an argument with Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble on the second episode to the new season when Gamble said he would spank their daughter Penelope if she scratched him.

The two awkwardly went back and forth at the dinner table, but Kardashian allegedly praised her ex for sticking up for their child.