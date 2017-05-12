Kourtney Kardashian Strips Down To Nothing For Costa Rica Photoshoot

Kourtney Kardashian finally gave us a behind-the-scenes look at her infamous nude pool shot that had Instagram swooning earlier this year.

birthday suit A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 18, 2017 at 10:17am PDT

On the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the famous family shows us what was going on while Kourt was photographed in her “birthday suit.”

The clip starts off with the oldest Kardashian sister in only a robe as half-sister Kylie questions if Kourtney will actually bare it all for the photo shoot.

“So you really are getting naked?,” she says.

Kourtney confirms then gets into a playful wrestling match with Kylie, which involves a lot of NSFW body grabbing.

Khloe and Kim then walk on set just as the mother-of-three strips down and bares it all. She looks stunning as she wades in the pool and whips her hair for the now-famous shot.

“I honestly was worried about you after (your second child,) Penelope,” Khloe later said to Kourtney. “I did think, like, she’s gone. Now, she’s YOLO-ing it up, f–king bomb ass body, naked in the pool and your sisters should be afraid of you.”

While Kourtney has definitely been keeping the steamy pics coming as of late, so her sisters definitely now have some competition on that front. Kylie seems especailly envious in the clip, and injects towards the end.

“What the f–k!” she said. “I want to get in. I’m so jealous!”

Watch the full NSFW clip below.

The birthday suit picture, which was liked 1.1 million times, was just the start for Kourtney’s hot streak. Her recent trip to Mexico kept her in the headlines because of the numerous revealing outfits she wore in the process.

She’s also been in the news for her rocky relationship with ex Scott Disick, with water being thrown in a recent altercation between him and Khloe.

