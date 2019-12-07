Kourtney Kardashian Caught ’Dancing All Night’ With Ex Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian was recently spotted with her ex Younes Bendjima again, this time in Miami with her sister Kendall Jenner. The two were seen at LIV nightclub in support of Jenner’s Zaza & Friends Apple Music radio station, Zaza World gone live. The former pair weren’t out dancing with the crowd, rather behind the DJ booth with friends Bella Hadid, Joan Smalls and Luka Sabbat. The group arrived around 2 a.m. and according to onlookers, Kardashian and Bendjima headed straight to an “intimate corner where they couldn’t be seen by everyone.”

“Kourtney and Younes were very low key behind the DJ booth at LIV last night,” a source told Us Weekly. “They stayed in an intimate corner where they couldn’t be seen by everyone.”

“The whole group — including Kourtney and Younes — were dancing all night,” the eyewitness shared, adding that everyone was there until around 4 a.m. on Thursday. The pair were in the colorful city for a few days before being seen out together. They first celebrated Art Basel starting on Tuesday, then attended the opening of Maggio Cipriani’s new concept Socialista Miami. However, although both were in support of each event, they did not arrive together.

“They both went to a couch in the back together and looked cozy together,” the insider said. “They spilled out the back door after about 20 minutes.”

Earlier that day they were seen at the Dior Men’s Fall 2020 fashion show, but again, were not in attendance together. Kardashian dined with her younger sister Kim Kardashian and best friend Jonathan Cheban at Prime 112.

A few months ago, the former couple were seen holding hands in Los Angeles after they were caught having lunch and attending an art event together.

“They are seeing where things go where their relationship [goes]. They aren’t necessarily ‘back together’ and Kourtney hasn’t put a label on it or made it official with him yet, but they are hanging out and talking,” the source said.

Kardashian and Bendjima dated for two years but officially called things off in August 2018 after Bendjima was seen out with another woman. They’ve been pictured together a few times since calling it quits and although they’ve shown a little PDA, nothing has ever been stated on whether they’re officially dating again or not.

Kardashian and Bendjima started their romance a year after the mom-of-three ended her longterm relationship with ex Scott Disick, who she shares her kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign with.