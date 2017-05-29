Kourtney Kardashian Sports Skimpy Bikini While On Mom Duty

Just days after Kourtney Kardashian was soaking up the sun with her half-sister Kendall Jenner in France, she’s back home and showing off her bikini body once again.

The photo, which was shared on Kourtney’s Snapchat story on Sunday afternoon, shows the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star holding her two-year-old son Reign Disick while poolside.

The 38-year-old mother-of-three is wearing a black two-piece bikini with a matching baseball cap. Reign is seen snuggled up by his mom and wrapped in a grey towel.

This adorable mother-son photo could be read into a bit. Kourtney has reportedly banned her ex-fiancee and father of her kids, Scott Disick, from seeing the children.

Scott has made a ton of headlines this past week for his promiscuous behavior in France during the Cannes Film Fest. He has allegedly been under the influence of alcohol and drugs, so Kourtney does not want him around their children while he is using.

The shot of Reign could be seen as a dig at Scott or simply just a candid moment between between a mother and her son.

However this wasn’t the only time Kourtney showed off her bikini body in the last 24 hours. On Tuesday afternoon she posted another photo poolside.

In the later shot she is seen in a tan bikini laying on her stomach soaking up the sunshine. She’s also wearing a white baseball cap on with the words “F—ked-up Friends Club” embroidered on it. The cap is a part of a collection from California-based fashion brand Local Authority.

Whether she’s trying to show up Scott or not, it’s obvious the reality show star is happy to be home.

These moments weren’t the only times Kourtney has been enjoying the summer rays lately. As previously mentioned, she and Kendall have been out on a yacht together while in Europe. She’s also been seen on the sea with a new beau, Younes Bendjima.

She also recently posted a photo in a tiny blue bikini to promote her official app.

