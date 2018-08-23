Korn Singer Jonathan Davis Attributes Wife Deven’s Death to ‘Serious Mental Illness and Addiction’

Jonathan Davis opened up about the unexpected death of wife Deven Davis, citing her sudden passing as a result of her struggles with mental illness and addiction.

In a statement released Wednesday on his social media, the Korn frontman opened up about how sick his wife was during her last days.

“Over the last few days, there has been a lot of speculation over what really happened surrounding the death of my wife, Deven, and I want my voice to be heard,” he said in the statement.

“Over the past decade, my wife has been very sick. She had a serious mental illness and her addiction was a side effect. I loved her will ALL of my being,” he added.

He complimented Deven’s big heart and praised how she would treat their children and those around her.

“I tried to hide what was going on for so long in order to protect her, but because of this tragedy that has happened to my family, I feel that now is the time to share the truth with all of you.”

“She is the reason I have advocated so hard for those struggling with their mental health. I want her story to inspire people to reach out for help, and not to be afraid or hide from their illness. If you know someone with a mental illness, have compassion and empathy, and know that they are not bad people, they are suffering. I want this to inspire change.”

His message continued as he told fans he wants California law to change so those in need can get help managing their mental illness.

“She wasn’t well enough to understand how sick she really was, and she wasn’t able to get the help for herself that she really needed,” the rocker said of his wife.

“This shouldn’t have to happen to other mothers, or anyone for that matter,” he continued. “I’d give anything to have the chance to hold her again. I’d give anything for my kids to have their mother back.”

“I have comfort in knowing that now she has found freedom from her illness, and she is finally at peace,” he added before he addressed his late wife directly.

“Deven, I love you bebe. I’ll never love anyone the way I loved you, and I’ll never get over losing you. I promise I’ll do everything in my power yo raise our precious boys the right way, teach them the good values you wanted them to have so badly, and to break the cycle of abuse we both experienced as kids.”

He finished the emotional goodbye with: “The tattoo down your back, from the poem I wrote for you when we started dating, said, ‘Even in death, I’ll be by your side my love,’ in German. I swear one day I’ll be there with you by your side when my ride here on earth is over. I love you, Luber.”

Deven, 39, had been living in a sober home, but went missing. It was later reported she had passed away.

The cause of death is currently unknown, but her death comes on the same day that Davis filed for a domestic violence restraining order against her due to drug abuse issues.

Davis first broke his silence on the death after news broke of Deven’s death on Friday.

“The Davis family is brokenhearted over the devastating loss of Deven Davis,” a representative for Jonathan said in a statement to Blabbermouth. “We ask that you respect their privacy — and the privacy of those close to the family — and allow them the space to mourn in private. We thank you for your love, understanding and prayers of support during this difficult time.”