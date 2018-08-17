Korn Fans React to Lead Singer Jonathan Davis’ Wife Deven’s Passing



Korn fans sent their condolences to Deven Davis, the estranged wife of Korn frontman Jonathan Davis. Davis died Friday at age 39 after she disappeared from a recovery facility.

The cause of death is still unknown.

Davis’ death was first reported by TMZ. The former adult film star and Jonathan married in 2004 and had two children together. Her death came two years after Jonathan filed for divorce in October 2016, and on the same day Jonathan filed a domestic violence restraining order.

The judge agreed to issue an order blocking Davis from visiting their children and having contact with their dog, Chaos. TMZ‘s sources said Davis was not served with the restraining order before her death and did not know about it.

According to Jonathan’s court documents, Davis struggled with drug abuse for more than two decades. He claimed her drug abuse led her to neglect their children and she became dependent on prescription pills and illegal narcotics. Jonathan said she had been to rehab six times.

Jonathan also claimed Davis was dating a drug dealer, who he found passed out on the couch when he took his children to her house. The singer said he found cocaine and heroin pipes in her toilet bowl and Davis was also passed out.

According to TMZ, Jonathan said that when Davis went on a drug binge, she would bring “unsavory characters” into her home, including “random” Korn fans she would let try on Jonathan’s clothes.

Davis was in a sober home until Friday and had not been seen for a week before her death.

After news broke of her death, fans took to Twitter to offer their thoughts and prayers to Davis’ family.

“Deven Davis just died and I just want to send Jonathan my condolences to him and his family,” one fan wrote.

“My god…..my prayers go out to Jonathan Davis and his family,” another wrote.

“Thoughts and prayers for Jonathan Davis,” another fan wrote.

Fans also took to Jonathan’s Instagram page to share their condolences, although Jonathan has not commented on Davis’ death.

“I’m so very sorry to hear about Deven. My thoughts are with you and your family. Sending you lots of love and support,” one fan wrote.

“Nothing, but love to you and your boys,” another wrote. “I’m so f– sorry for your loss. Love you man, and just go do what’s best for you in your family.”

