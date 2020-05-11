Kobe Bryant's Daughter Natalia Wishes 'Momma' Vanessa a Happy Mother's Day in Heartfelt Tribute

✖

Vanessa Bryant has had an emotional 2020 with the loss of her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna in a horrifying helicopter crash in January. Since then, family has been the top priority for Bryant and has also played a part in healing after the tragic loss they all experienced.

Mother's Day is one of those moments that could easily be hard to work through after such a loss, but it could also be a moment where people overwhelm you with love. Bryant is in the latter category, with her daughters and plenty of friends celebrating her in this tough time. Daughter Natalia led the charge with her post on Instagram featuring a collage of photos of Natalia with her mother featured and a caption wishing happy Mother's Day.

"I love being your mama Natalia Bryant, Gianna, Bianka and Capri," Vanessa Bryant wrote in the caption of the post after re-sharing it, including several heart emoji and the hashtag "My World." "You are all the very best of mommy and daddy."

Bryant also shared a tour through the menagerie of flowers and gifts she received from friends and family Sunday. Countless friends delivered flowers to Bryant, including Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, Lala Anthony, and reality star Rachel Zoe. But her kids also gifted some beautiful things to their mother, which she shared as part of her Instagram Story.

One gift from Natalia was a small book titled Why I Love My Mom. Vanessa Bryant noted that the gift was from all of her children, even Gianna in spirit. Natalia also gave her mother a charcuterie board including cheese, crackers, grapes and strawberries.

(Photo: Vanessa Bryant)

Vanessa Bryant has shared plenty of looks into her life and family on social media in the weeks since laying her husband and daughter to rest. 10-month-old Capri has taken plenty of spotlight in posts alongside her mother or interrupting her sisters during a TikTok video. Bryant has also honored the memory of her husband and daughter Gianna countless times since their public memorial at the Staples Center in February.

She celebrated Gianna's 14th birthday earlier in May, receiving a birthday cake for Gianna from her husband's former teammate Pau Gasol and urging people to wear red on the day to honor the 14-year-old.

(Photo: Vanessa Bryant)

"Gianna loved to wear a red bow in all of her school pictures," Bryant wrote on Instagram. "Red means love and life. To commemorate Gigi’s birthday today, please consider wearing red, caption an act of kindness or show how you will play Gigi’s way since she always gave everything she did her all and led with kindness. Please use the hashtag #PlayGigisWay. Thank you. 5-1-06 Mambacita."