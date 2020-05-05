Vanessa Bryant Reveals New Photo of Daughter Capri, Says She Looks Like Kobe

✖

Vanessa Bryant turned 38 years old on Tuesday, her first birthday since Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26. She spent the day at home with her three daughters and captured a heartwarming photo with Capri. Bryant uploaded this image to Instagram and mentioned the resemblance between her youngest daughter and her late husband.

The photo posted on Tuesday showed Bryant kissing Capri's forehead while standing in the California sunshine. Her daughter was staring straight at the camera while holding onto one of her toys. The expression on her face made it appear that she wasn't overjoyed about the selfie. However, Bryant was clearly enjoying the moment. She appeared to be smiling while kissing her daughter.

"Capri looks just her daddy! [Heart Emoji][Cake Emoji]," Bryant wrote in the caption of her photo. Several Instagram users agreed with this opinion. They certainly saw the similarities between Capri and the late NBA icon. Although a few others wrote that she also looks "just like Gigi."

Many fans of Bryant believe that the day has not been the easiest for her due to her husband and daughter being gone. Losing loved ones is never easy, and they feel that this becomes more difficult on birthdays. Bryant did receive a gift from Kobe, which came in the form of a sealed envelope that she discovered on Monday.

"Yesterday I found an envelope labeled To: The Love of my Life. From, Tu Papi I waited to open one more letter on my birthday. It gave me something to look forward to today," Bryant wrote on Instagram. She included a photo of a yellow envelope. "The irony is that Kobe had a photo of me drawn with an Angel holding me up by an artist on the cover. Missing the Love of my Life and my sweet little Mamacita- my fellow Taurus. Grateful to wake up to my 3 sweet girls today. Wish we were all together."

Several of Bryant's friends have reached out in order to wish her a happy birthday. Jennifer Garner, Khloe Kardashian, Michelle Williams and Lisa Leslie were all among this group. They wanted to make it very clear that they are praying for Bryant and her daughters and that the entire family is loved.