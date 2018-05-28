Kit Harington on Filming ‘Game of Thrones’ Sex Scene With Emilia Clarke: ‘Unnatural and Strange’

Kit Harington’s Game of Thrones character Jon Snow ended Season 7 by having a romantic scene with Emilia Clarke‘s Danearys Targaryen. And while it was plenty awkward for the fans watching at home (given that the show had just confirmed Snow was actually her nephew), it turned out to be just as awkward for the actors on set.

Harington recently gave an interview with Vanity Fair where he described how awkward the scene turned out to be, given that both he and his fiancee Rose Leslie are friends with Clarke outside of work.

“If you’ve known someone for six years, and they’re best friends with your girlfriend, and you’re best friends with them, there is something unnatural and strange about doing a love scene. We’ll end up kissing and then we’re just pissing ourselves with laughter because it’s so ridiculous.”

Harington and Clarke did not share the screen on the show until this past season, when Targaryn and her allies finally reached Westeros and settled at Dragonstone castle. While she was more concerned with taking the Iron Throne, Snow approached her about helping him handle the Army of the dead that the Night King was leading from beyond The Wall to the north. She initially did not believe his claims, but finally agreed to join him in the fight after several negotiations.

Clarke’s character finally got her first glimpse at the Army of the Dead towards the end of the season, when Snow teamed up with several characters to go back over The Wall and bring one of the undead Wights with him to King’s Landing to show to Queen Cersei Lannister that the army was in fact a real threat. They successfully retrieved a Wight, but wound up on an island in a frozen lake surrounded by White Walkers. The group only survived once Targaryen flew in with her dragons, but the Night King managed to kill Viserion before the group was able to leave.

In the final episode of the season, Snow and Targaryen’s forces met with Lannister at King’s Landing. Showing off the captured Wight managed to convince her borther Jaime Lannister to join in the fight, but she later revealed that she only intended to betray the group in order to keep her control over the seven realms. The last we saw of both Snow and Targaryen, they were headed to Winterfell to prepare for the upcoming battle.

Harington and Leslie, who were an item on the show and began dating in real life afterwards, announced this week that they have picked a wedding date.