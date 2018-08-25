Kirstie Alley Admits She Almost Married John Travolta: ‘I Still Love Him’

Kirstie Alley told her fellow Celebrity Big Brother U.K. houseguests that she still loves John Travolta, 25 years after they made their last movie together.

“I think I kissed Travolta,” Alley, 67, said on the show while discussing her past romances, reports PEOPLE. “I almost ran off and married John. I did love him, I still love him. If I hadn’t been married I would’ve gone and married him and I would’ve been in an airplane because he has his own plane.”

Travolta and Alley, who are both Scientologists, made the three Look Who’s Talking films in 1989, 1990 and 1993 together. In 2014, they reunited for a special episode of Alley’s short-lived TV Land show Kirstie and have remained close friends. In a 2013 interview with Howard Stern, Alley said it took her “years” to stop looking at Travolta, 64, as a “romantic interest.”

“He’s a very generous person. He’s very interested. If you ever talk to John, and this is genuine with him, you will become the most interesting thing that he’s ever met in his life,” Alley told Stern at the time. “He so wants to know who you are, what you’ve done. … He’s really, really interested in people. … And he’s obviously very handsome.”

At the time Alley first worked with Travolta, she was still married to Parker Stevenson, whom she divorced in 1997. Travolta married Kelly Preston in 1991.

Alley also told her Celebrity Big Brother co-stars she had feelings for Patrick Swayze when they filmed the 1985 miniseries North and South together. Swayze, who died in 2009 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, was married to Lisa Niemi.

“I would’ve loved to have an affair with Patrick Swayze, but we were both married so I wouldn’t have gone off [with him],” Alley said. “I kissed him and I wish I could’ve had an affair but I’m a strong believer in fidelity and he was married. When you get on the road and you do a movie, it’s very easy to fall in love with your leading man. Very, very easy.”

Alley said it would have been hard to be around Swayze for a year and not develop feelings for him.

Celebrity Big Brother airs on Channel 5 in the U.K. This season is subtitled “Eye of the Storm” and features celebrities who have been at the center of media circuses. Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who was paid off by President Donald Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen, was supposed to be involved, but dropped out before filming started.

Photo credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images