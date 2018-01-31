Kirsten Dunst Confirms Not-So-Secret Pregnancy in Stunning Photo Shoot

Rumors that Kirsten Dunst was expecting her first child with fiancé Jesse Plemons began circulating in December, and the actress has confirmed her pregnancy in the most fashionable way.

Dunst appeared in the Fall Winter 2018 look book for Rodarte, wearing a selection of stunning looks and cradling her baby bump in the gorgeous photographs, which were shot by Autumn de Wilde.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The actress appears in the book twice, wearing Look 6, a red tulle gown overlaid with floral embroidery, and Look 19, a tan coat with a large brown bow at the neck.

Instead of a fashion show, designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy have shared their latest collection with a lookbook featuring a multitude of famous names including singer Grimes, actress Rowan Blanchard, Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava Phillippe and more.

“We are thrilled to feature women who inspire us in our Fall Winter 2018 portrait series,” the designers said in a release, via E! News.

Dunst has long had a close relationship with the fashion house, and the Mulleavy sisters will be designing the actress’ wedding dress.

“I think we’ve actually only done a handful of wedding dresses in our career, and we’ve only done them for people that we’re really close with because it’s an emotional thing you know when you wear it to get married,” Kate told People. “It’s just a magical thing to create that’s kind of going to be exciting.”

Dunst’s upcoming arrival will be the first child for her and Plemons.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @rodarte